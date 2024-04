Canadian soccer star Lauren Sesselmann in images

Oh, Canada

(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

Lauren Sesselmann was a long-time defender on Canada’s National Soccer Team, and played on the squad from 2011-15. She currently plays for the Santa Clarita Blue Heat.

Lauren Sesselmann

Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Sesselmann

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Sesselmann

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Sesselmann

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Sesselmann

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Captain Morgan)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Barstool Sports)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Barstool Sports)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Lauren Sesselmann

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire