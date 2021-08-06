Canadian soccer player Quinn becomes 1st openly trans athlete to win Olympic gold

Canadian soccer player Quinn made history on Friday, becoming the first openly transgender and nonbinary athlete to not only medal at the Olympic Games, but to win gold.

Driving the news: Canada beat Sweden on Friday and earned its first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's soccer.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Between the lines: Quinn won a bronze medal with Team Canada in the Rio 2016 Games, but came out publicly as trans and nonbinary in 2020.

The big picture, via Axios' Ina Fried: Prior to this Olympics, there were no openly trans or nonbinary athletes to compete. There have been several this year: nonbinary American skateboarder Alana Smith, American freestyle BMX alternate Chelsea Wolfe and New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.

What they're saying: "I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world," Quinn said on Instagram in July.

"I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets," they added.

"Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their olympic dreams. The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here."

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.