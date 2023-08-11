Canadian race car driver claims he was assaulted by NHL forward Daniel Sprong

Zachary Claman Demelo claims Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against a wall, then later sucker-punched him.

NHL winger Daniel Sprong has been accused of assault by Canadian race car driver Zachary Claman Demelo.

In a post on Instagram, the 25-year-old driver stated that the Detroit Red Wings player assaulted him at a nightclub during IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix weekend in early June.

“During Grand Prix weekend, I was assaulted at a nightclub by Detroit Red Wings, NHL player Daniel Sprong,” Claman Demelo wrote. “He grabbed my neck and pinned me on a wall, we were separated during that scuffle. After, when I had believed the situation was over, Daniel came back and sucker-punched me in the face while I was defenceless.”

NHL player Daniel Sprong, left, has been accused of assaulting Zachary Claman DeMelo at a nightclub. (Photos via Getty)

Claman Demelo also alleges he has had to undergo extensive dental work due to the assault. He also stated in the post that he suffered a concussion and has continued to experience symptoms for the past few weeks.

“I just wanted to bring attention to this situation, as no one has the right to act this way, especially an athlete of Daniel’s caliber,” he continued. “We must hold ourself to the highest of standards and for him to do this is beyond disappointing. Due to legal reasons I can’t say more at this time.”

Claman Demelo also shared photos of his neck and teeth after the alleged incident.

Former IndyCar driver Zach Claman DeMelo was allegedly involved in an altercation with Detroit Red Wings player Daniel Sprong#IndyCar pic.twitter.com/phNbcBecho — Hickey (@Hickey93) August 11, 2023

Sprong, 26, signed a one-year, $2-million deal with the Red Wings this summer as an unrestricted free agent. He most recently played for the Seattle Kraken, where he had a career year with 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games in 2022-23. The Red Wings will be the fifth NHL organization he has played for since being selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2015 draft.

The Red Wings, Sprong and the NHL have yet to comment on the alleged incident with Claman Demelo.