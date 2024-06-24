Canadian and Peruvian national teams arrive in KC for Copa America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City will make history on Tuesday, June 25, with the Canadian and Peruvian national teams facing off in the Copa America tournament.

The 5 p.m. event will be the first-ever Copa America match played in Kansas City.

Copa America is the largest international sports tournament held in the United States in 2024. Over the tournament’s 48 editions, spanning 108 years, the United States has only hosted Copa America one other time.

The tournament, which is the oldest national team tournament in the world, will be held across 14 stadiums in the United States. In addition to Tuesday’s match at Children’s Mercy Park, a July 1 match between Uruguay and the United States will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as well.

The match on Tuesday will feature Peru’s Paolo Guerrero, 40, who has the most Copa America goals of any active player. The striker has scored in five different editions of the tournament and was the top scorer in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The Canadian roster features two of the most valuable players in the Concacaf region—Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. This will be the Canadian national team’s first time competing in Copa America.

