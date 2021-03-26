'Canadian Hoopers Are Here': Maurice Calloo Is Making Noise at March Madness

Image via Getty/Gregory Shamus

Maurice Calloo opens his phone, awaiting a text message from a familiar friend.

It’s Monday and the Oregon State Beavers are about to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. The Beavers came off a 70-56 upset victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the opening round.

Ro Russell is the person who texted Calloo, as he does on all his gamedays. The founder of the Grassroots Elite AAU team in Canada, Russell coached Calloo during his high school days north of the border. Now separated, Russell and Calloo remain connected through technology, as the former coach sends words of encouragement to the young forward.

“Coach Ro’s been nothing but a blessing for me,” Calloo said. “I still talk to him to this day, he always gives me good advice, positive criticism, and things to work on,”

“He’s very coachable,” Russell said. “He listens as he knows I’m trying to help him.”

Calloo comes off the bench for the Beavers. He provides the spark with his energy and athleticism. The stage wasn’t too big for Calloo Monday night, taking on an Oklahoma State squad with Cade Cunningham, the projected number one pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Beavers knocked out the Cowboys 80-70. Calloo put up 15 points and five rebounds, playing 27 minutes.

Calloo looks at the Oregon State program and sees a lot of himself. Talented, overlooked, and looking for something to prove. Wayne Tinkle, the head coach of the Oregon State Beavers, channels this underdog mentality with his guys. As four Pac-12 schools will compete in the Sweet 16 starting Saturday, Tinkle never hesitates in boasting the competitive nature of his conference.

“We got some talented teams in our league and are putting everyone on notice,” Tinkle said after the win against Oklahoma State. “I’m extremely happy for the Pac-12 conference. Maybe now we’ll get some damn respect.”

Tinkle preaches the importance of making the most out of an opportunity when called upon. Being on the bench can be a challenge, particularly for someone like Calloo who craves the touches and playing action. But whenever he steps on the court, Calloo thrives in the spotlight, evidenced by his two performances thus far in the NCAA Tournament.

“He’s been an inspirational guy from day one, always very vocal and positive,” Tinkle said. “There’s been times he hasn’t played a ton but he’s worked very hard on the defensive end. That’s where we needed him to make the most improvements and he’s done a great job there. His teammates have so much confidence in him to come in and stretch the defense, hit shots from three. He’s had a tremendous impact on our run because of his positive mindset all the way through. It’s no surprise to us that he’s having success at this point.”

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment as a kid and praying for times like this to come,” Calloo said. “For the opportunity to actually be here, it’s something I couldn’t let pass by without me giving it my all. That’s something that pushes me to go out there and try my best all the time.”

On Saturday, the Beavers will take on another upset team in the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, who defeated the number one seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round.

The stage won’t bother Calloo, as he continues to provide the energy off the bench.

Like always, Russell will reach out to Calloo with motivational words.

When called upon, Calloo will ball out, just like in his dreams as a little boy watching March Madness with awe.

