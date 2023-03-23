Canadian history made as Raptors give up costly loss to Pacers

Aurora, Ontario native Andrew Nembhard scored 25 points and dished 10 assists to lead the Pacers to a 118-114 win over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Led by a trio of Canadians, the Indiana Pacers served the Toronto Raptors a tough 118-114 loss on Wednesday night.

With only nine games left in the season for the Raptors, each game has extra weight to it, especially with Toronto sitting in the ninth seed in a tough Eastern Conference. Now, they’re only two games ahead of the Pacers, who sit just outside of a play-in spot as the 11th seed.

Aurora, Ont., native Andrew Nembhard led the charge for the Pacers, with 25 points and 10 assists, as the rookie made his debut at Scotiabank Arena. He was joined by fellow Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Oshae Brissett — marking the first time in NBA history that three Canadians were featured in a starting lineup together.

“Really, really impressive,” said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle pre-game. "This country has become a real hotbed for basketball talent."

The Raptors were shorthanded with three big rotation pieces in Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa sitting out due to injuries. However, the Pacers were also without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers opened the matchup with a sense of urgency — one they’d hold the entire way through — while the Raptors’ lack of defence allowed Indiana to attack the paint, especially in the first half. A third quarter rally helped the Raptors get back into the game, and they’d go toe-to-toe with the Pacers in the fourth quarter.

Pascal Siakam would score 18 of his game-high 31 points in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as the Raptors lost their second game in a row.

