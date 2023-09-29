Canadian head football coach Andy Cavalier discusses the win over Randall
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
Russell went from a regular-season star to a playoff dud last season.
The road to the American League pennant runs through Baltimore.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
A look at NFL rookies and how they're contributing in fantasy football ahead of Week 4's action.
Competing spring football leagues will combine forces; how will the NFL regard this new venture?
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
J.J. Watt isn't mad about not winning NFL MVP for his best season.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
Fantasy bounce-back stories are a theme our analysts expect to emerge from Week 4. What else are they predicting?
Kate Madziuk delivers her picks for players she feels will disappoint in Week 4.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most sacked quarterback in the FBS. Up next is USC.
Army football could be joining a conference for the first time since 2004.
"Well, I'm definitely going to remember this game for the rest of my life. Thank you," a fan said while taking a video of the leashed reptile.