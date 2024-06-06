Canadian Hadwin leads Scheffler at Memorial

Adam Hadwin's Memorial Tournament lead comes after failing to make the cut in last week's Canadian Open [Getty Images]

Memorial Tournament leaderboard

-6 A Hadwin (Can); -5 S Scheffler (US); -4 X Schauffele (USA), L Aberg (Swe), C Conners (Can), C Morikawa (US); -3 V Hovland (Nor), B Horschel (USA), A Bhatia (USA), T Fleetwood (Eng), S Power (Ire)

Selected others: -2 R McIlroy (NI); +1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), +8 J Rose (Eng)

Canada's Adam Hadwin holds a one-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler after the opening round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, United States.

Hadwin fired a six-under-par 66, despite a bogey on his last hole of the day at Muirfield Village, with American Scheffler on five under.

Fellow Americans Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are on four under, along with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners of Canada.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Ireland's Seamus Power are two of five golfers tied seventh on three under, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy among those on two under.

Justin Rose is down in 73rd and last position after a tough day which included a triple-bogey seven at the 18th that left him on eight over.

This is the final event before next week's US Open and one of the PGA Tour's signature events, with a 73-player field competing for a $20m (£15.6m) purse.