Canadian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free online from anywhere

Canadian Grand Prix live stream 2024

You can watch the Canadian Grand Prix for FREE on Servus in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, RTBF in Belgium, and CTV in Canada. If you're away from home, use a VPN to tune into F1 from abroad. We have full details on how to watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Canadian Grand Prix schedule 2024

Practice 1 – Friday, 7th June | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

Practice 2 – Friday, 7th June | 10pm BST / 5pm ET

Practice 3 – Saturday, 8th June | 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET

Qualifying – Saturday, 8th June | 9pm BST / 4pm ET

Grand Prix – Sunday, 9th June | 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Canadian Grand Prix: preview

As recently as a month ago the F1 championship had looked like a foregone conclusion, but Ferrari could leapfrog Red Bull in the constructors' standings at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend. Only 24 points separate the teams, and Ferrari's resurgence at the Monaco GP coinciding with an alarming Sergio Perez slump.

The past three races have given us three different winners, and all of a sudden Max Verstappen looks like he could do with a little help out there. He's been getting none of it from Checo, which wasn't a problem when the Red Bulls were running rings around their opponents, but is now that Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri are consistently challenging at the front.

Alpine chose to part ways with Esteban Ocon this week, choosing to build around Pierre Gasly instead, and the expectation was that Red Bull were preparing to cut Perez loose too. However, in a shock twist the Mexican has been handed a contract extension, which is being interpreted as a desperate bid to keep Verstappen at the team beyond the end of this season.

Keep scrolling to find out where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Canadian Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

Servus is streaming the entire 2024 Canadian Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Canada:

Free-to-air TV station CTV will offer coverage of the 2024 Canadian GP.

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race, plus a free stream of the British GP.

Use NordVPN to access free Canadian GP streams when abroad

Watch 2024 Canadian Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Editors Choice

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Only $3.99 per month on the 2-year planVIEW DEAL ON

How to use a VPN for any Canadian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of your usual service to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus if that's where you typically live.

3. Then head over to Servus on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Montreal track session.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Canadian Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Canadian Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82month (cheapest)

F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 Canadian Grand Prix live streams in the USA

In the USA, the Canadian Grand Prix is being shown on ABC.

If you don't have cable access to the TV channel, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2024 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (via ESPN3). You get your first month half price, then it costs from $40 each month after. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

F1 on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $79.99 a month

Fubo includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2024 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.View Deal

Canadian Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month (with ads) or $24.99 (ad-free).

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Canadian Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024. NOS will provide a free live stream of the 2024 Dutch GP later this season.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the NordVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Spain

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2024 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2024 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

Canadian Grand Prix live stream in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix in Mexico

Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP (27th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.