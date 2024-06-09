Canadian Grand Prix 2024, F1: Verstappen holds off Norris and Russell to win

Verstappen started in second but held off the two Britons at the flag - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a Canadian Grand Prix hat-trick of victories on a wet, wild and tricky Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Verstappen, who started on the front row alongside Mercedes pole sitter George Russell, stayed clear of trouble on a day of changing conditions, snatching the lead from McLaren’s Lando Norris on the final pit stops.

The Dutchman then grimly hung on to claim his sixth victory from nine races this season and the 60th of his Formula One career.

It was another brilliant drive from the 26-year-old who dealt with constantly changing weather, pit stop battles and challenges from McLaren and Mercedes while wrestling with his Red Bull’s suspension.

After Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’s Alex Albon came together, bringing out the safety car for a second time, Verstappen pulled away on the restart and finished 3.879 seconds ahead of Norris while Russell won a nail-biting last-laps duel with team mate Lewis Hamilton to complete the podium.

08:59 PM BST

George Russell

“It feels like a missed opportunity to be honest. Made a couple of mistakes. We put the mediums on at the end and were really fast, I made a little mistake trying to go past Oscar. Hard, fair racing.”

08:57 PM BST

Lando Norris

“Wild race, chaos, eventful. I feel like I drove a good race. Safety car helped me in Miami but held me back here. These conditions make it so stressful inside the car. I was in the lead by ten or 12 seconds, pulling away. But it’s Montreal, something has to come into play. Fair play to Max, he drove a good race and made no mistakes.”

08:55 PM BST

Max Verstappen speaks to Sky

“Crazy race, lot of things were happening. We pitted at the right time. The safety car worked out well for us. These sort of races, you need them once in a while. Hard race but a lot of fun.”

08:53 PM BST

Your winner

Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian Grand Prix for his 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this year.

08:49 PM BST

Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix

Lando Norris is second, and it’s George Russell in third, with honourable mention to Lewis Hamilton who has made up a few places to finish in fourth. Piastri is fifth.

Did the safety car do for Lando Norris’s chances?

08:48 PM BST

Final lap

It’s Verstappen, Norris and then Russell.

08:47 PM BST

Lap 69

Lewis Hamilton is having a good battle with George Russell - it’s an intergenerational Brit match up as they duel for third.

08:41 PM BST

Lap 64

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell is your 1-5.

08:40 PM BST

Lap 63

It is Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, with Russell in fourth. Down the straight, Piastri doesn’t have DRS but he does have the inside line. Russell tries to pass him, they touch... Piastri holds him off and, worse for Russell, he now sees Hamilton go past him

08:35 PM BST

Lap 59

Verstappen is leading but the question for him is if his tyres last the final 11 laps or do the guys behind him, Norris and Piastri, have the advantage on that score.

08:34 PM BST

Lap 58

Sainz also out. He says on his radio: “Yeah, sorry for that. I lost control, so I couldn’t do anything.”

08:29 PM BST

Lap 56

And now Sergio Perez has control of his car and he’s hit a barrier. That is the end of his evening.

08:26 PM BST

The safety car is out again

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz tangle. It ends with the Williams driver stopping and getting out. Not in a road rage type way I mean. He’s not set about him with a tyre iron.

08:21 PM BST

Lap 51

Verstappen is in the lead, Norris second and Russell is third.

Verstappen has the fastest lap of the race.

08:18 PM BST

Lap 50

George Russell, using DRS, has gone past Norris into second place.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has come off the track and has lost time.

08:16 PM BST

Lap 48

The lead changes hand twice in two seconds between Verstappen and Norris - and it is MV who wins out.

08:14 PM BST

Lap 47

Norris is in hot water for that business at turn one a minute ago, he left the track and came back in rather neatly.

The stewards will take a view because Russell says he was impeded.

08:09 PM BST

Leclerc is out of the race

That’s that.

08:08 PM BST

Lap 42

Norris has a wobble at turn one and has lost ground on Russell.

08:07 PM BST

Lap 41

Yellow flag is out.

It’s Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is going well, quick lap there.

08:06 PM BST

Verstappen going past Russell

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 - Getty

08:03 PM BST

‘Fascinating and fun’

Absolutely fascinating race. Verstappen predicted yesterday that it would be fun with the tyres and the changeable conditions and so it is proving. Norris unfortunate with the timing of the safety car but he benefited from it to win in Miami.

08:00 PM BST

Lap 37

Verstappen makes good use of the safety car and is now ahead of George Russell.

07:59 PM BST

Moly

07:53 PM BST

Lap 32

Norris stayed out for one more lap than Verstappen, Russell and his team-mate Piastri. He thus pitted later and it’s Verstappen who is in the lead now. Safety car over.

07:48 PM BST

Charles Leclerc

with a slow pit stop. Is he going to retire? He is battling an engine issue.

07:47 PM BST

Pit drama

Russell and Verstappen pit at the same time and the Brit nearly goes past him in the pit lane.

07:46 PM BST

Lap 28

Lots of people pitting (more rain ahoy) but Norris not. However, it looks like Norris has picked up the safety car.

Safety car

1. Max Verstappen

2. George Russell

3. Lando Norris

4, Oscar Piastri

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Yuki Tsunoda

8. Lance Stroll

9. Esteban Ocon

10. Daniel Ricciardo

07:41 PM BST

Lap 25

The yellow flags are out because Sargeant has lost control of his vehicle and is sitting impotently in the middle of the track.

07:39 PM BST

And now Norris passes Russell!

Lando Norris is going great guns in his McLaren, they reach the straight and he has gone past George Russell.

And seconds later, it is bad to worse: Max Verstappen has nipped in to second after the chicane.

Alex Brundle on BBC Radio: “Lightning reactions from Max Verstappen as George Russell was forced across the chicane of Turns 13 and 14, comes back to the race track and straight back to the racing line, forcing Verstappen to cut to the inside.”

07:34 PM BST

Lap 21

Norris has booked the fastest lap, and he has gone past Max V.

07:31 PM BST

We are about to get a shower

Verstappen lurks, waiting to pounce.

07:24 PM BST

Lap 14

Ricciardo has been penalised five seconds because he did a false start. He’s in seventh. Nice little boost for Jacques V then,

07:23 PM BST

Lap 13

Russell is still in the lead, Verstappen is second and Lando Norris is the man in third.

07:22 PM BST

Lap 8

Albeit that his pit crew did him no favours with the change there

07:16 PM BST

Magnussen has gone onto the inter tyres

07:14 PM BST

Lap seven

Nico Hulkenberg has also got the wet weather tyres on and he’s the other man making moves.

But Russell still solid at the front with Max V lurking behind.

07:13 PM BST

Leclerc not looking good

Team radio Engineer: “We are seeing something strange engine side. We are looking at it. Keep pushing.”

07:12 PM BST

Magnussen on the move

07:09 PM BST

Lap four

Magnussen has gone for the wet tyres and it looks the right choice, he is moving better than most and he is now into fourth.

07:08 PM BST

Lap three

Max Verstappen was sniffing there at the start but Russell held him at bay.

Lewis Hamilton has gone past Ricciardo.

07:06 PM BST

Rainy day

07:04 PM BST

Someone has come off at turn one

....

07:04 PM BST

The lights are out

And away we go. Russell is very ginger as he gets away but he gets away in front of his rivals. It looks already like the drivers are struggling for grip.

07:00 PM BST

The drivers are doing the formation lap

There’s a lot of water on the track.

06:47 PM BST

Anthem time

from an unusual looking duo.

06:39 PM BST

Martin Brundle

is doing his grid walk for Sky. No embarrassing celebrity “who are you?” moments as yet.

06:34 PM BST

Here is Lewis on his struggles in quali

“The car was feeling great all weekend but as soon as I got to qualifying that kind of vanished for me,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“The grip just disappeared from me, so FP3 I had plenty of pace in me and then get to qualifying and the tyres don’t work, and nothing changed on the car.”

06:25 PM BST

Russell speaks about conditions

“It’s going to be a tough race for everybody, to be honest,” he said. “(Tyre) graining seems to be an issue. And this new track surface, nobody really knows how it’s going to pan out. But we’ve got to go for victory.

“The car is genuinely really, really fast at the moment. But it’s going to be a long race, I think. As soon as you fall off that cliff of the tyres, it’s going to be really difficult to recover. So, yeah, it could be a bit of a strategic game. Maybe not as extreme as we saw in Monaco last week, but maybe something similar.”

06:24 PM BST

Lewis in his rainwear + sunglasses

Lewis Hamilton - Getty

06:17 PM BST

Ferrari update

After their Monaco high Ferrari were coming to grips with a Montreal flop after both cars slumped out of qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, missing an opportunity to pile more pressure on championship leading Red Bull.

Riding the momentum from Charles Leclerc’s Monaco victory two weeks ago and a third place from Carlos Sainz, Ferrari arrived in Montreal favoured by many to make it two wins in a row.

But that appears unlikely now after a miserable qualifying effort in which both cars failed to advance to the last 10 shootout for pole position with Leclerc starting tonight’s race well back in 11th with Sainz alongside in 12th.

Locked in a tight battle with Red Bull for top spot in the Constructors standings, Ferrari may have blown a golden opportunity to cut in to their rival’s 24-point lead.

While championship leader Max Verstappen will start on the front row alongside Mercedes pole sitter George Russell, his Mexican team mate Sergio Perez lines 16th on the grid unable to get out of the first qualifying phase.

“We have to review this qualifying session and FP3 (free practice three), as we simply weren’t at the level we need to be,” lamented Leclerc, who is also hoping to close the gap on Verstappen in the driver standings with a good result at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. “Tyre management will play a big role in the race so we have to focus on that and will push to gain positions tomorrow.

“With mixed weather conditions, there may be some opportunities coming our way and we must be ready to make the most of them.”

06:15 PM BST

The man on pole

06:14 PM BST

Racing

05:13 PM BST

Canada Grand Prix coming up

Hello, good evening, thank you for joining us for our live blog of the Canada Grand Prix. Action comes from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island in Montreal, Quebec and the race begins at 7pm UK time. For British fans, considerable excitement because George Russell is on pole, although Max Verstappen is still odds-on to win. If George can do it, it will be his second win in a Grand Prix; he crossed the line first in Sao Paulo in 2022.

Both Russell and Verstappen posted qualifying times of 1:12.000, a rare dead heat but Russell gets the honour because he posted set his time on his first run in Q3. Verstappen could only match Russell’s time on his second run.

It is raining in Montreal so we will keep a keen eye on that and how conditions might affect tactics.

There has been an enjoyable bust-up this week between Daniel Ricciardo and former champ Jacques Villeneuve. The Canadian driver, who won the world title in 1997, suggested Ricciardo should no longer be in Formula 1.

Ricciardo made a statement on the track by qualifying fifth for Red Bull junior team RB, then took aim at Villeneuve.

“I still don’t know what he said, but I heard he’s been talking ..., but he always does,” Ricciardo said. “I think he’s hit his head a few too many times, I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something.”

Villeneuve, the son of racing great Gilles Villeneuve, ranted about Ricciardo in a Sky Sports television broadcast.

“Why is he still in F1?” Villeneuve said. “We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four, five years — we have to make it better for him, poor him. It’s been five years of that. Sorry, no, you’re in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it. Can’t cut it? Go home, there’s someone else who can take your place.”

Ricciardo won the last of his eight career F1 victories in 2021. The 34-year-old Australian raced to his first F1 victory 10 years ago in Montreal.

“I’ve, obviously, been highly motivated to do more than I have been this year,” Ricciardo said. “I know how good those results feel, and that’s why I do it, to feel those highs.

“Coming into the week everything felt right. I was really happy to come back to this circuit and drive here because I love it. Today’s 10 years to the day of my first win, and that day changed my life. So there’s just a lot of nice emotions coming into it.”

