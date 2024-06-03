Canadian GP race times, weather & BBC coverage

Charles Leclerc won his home race in Monaco last time out and has closed the gap to Max Verstappen to 31 points at the top of the drivers' championship [Getty Images]

Round nine of the 2024 Formula 1 season heads to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix from 7-9 June.

As there is a five-hour time difference between Montreal and the UK, lights out for Sunday’s race will be at 19:00 BST.

Last time out in Monaco, Charles Leclerc held his nerve to convert pole position at his home race into an emotional victory following a huge collision on the opening lap between the two Haas cars and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was second and Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was third.

Session start times and BBC coverage

There will be live radio commentary of the Canadian Grand Prix via the BBC Sport website and app, with Sunday's race also available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

You can also listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, which previews and reviews every race of the season.

All times BST

Friday, 7 June

First practice - 18:30-19:30 (online-only - BBC Sport website)

Second practice - 22:00-23:00 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Saturday, 8 June

Third practice - 17:30-18:30 (online-only - BBC Sport website)

Qualifying - 21:00-22:00 (online-only - BBC Sport website)

Sunday, 9 June

Race - 19:00 (BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds)

What is the weather forecast for the Canadian GP?

In 2023, the Canadian Grand Prix attracted 345,000 fans across the three days [Getty Images]

The weather conditions could be unsettled for this weekend's racing at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Friday's first and second practice sessions are forecast for sunny intervals with light winds, and a potential for light rain showers.

On Saturday, the chance of rain increases to 54% for third practice and qualifying, although any showers will remain light.

For Sunday's grand prix, which starts at 2pm local time, the forecast is much the same as Saturday, before sunnier skies appear during late afternoon.

Will Esteban Ocon drive for Alpine in Canada?

Esteban Ocon's contract with Alpine expires at the end of the 2024 season [Getty Images]

Esteban Ocon confirmed last week via a post on X that he will take part in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has a five-place grid penalty for this weekend's race after he was deemed at fault for an opening-lap collision with his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly in Monaco.

Team boss Bruno Famin said there would be "consequences" as a result of the incident, but while highlighting the online abuse he had suffered since the crash, Ocon added he was "looking forward to competing in Montreal".

Alpine are ninth in the constructors' championship, level on two points with Williams.