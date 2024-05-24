Canadian forward O'Brien joins Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian forward Zach O’Brien ahead of the 2024-25 season.

O’Brien played for the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL last season and spent a total of five seasons with his local side.

He has also featured for Bratislava in Slovakia and Devils coach Pete Russell said O’Brien would “be a force” in the Elite League.

“He has been one of the top scorers in the ECHL the last few years and was a fan favourite with his hometown team,” O’Brien said.

“He has an ability to make those players around him better and besides his skill, he brings a winning mentality and leadership to this team.

“We are very excited to bring him to Cardiff and I am sure the fans will love him.”