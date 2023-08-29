Dog Patiently Awaits Outcome During 'Emergency Surgery' on Beloved Toy
Ben the coonhound waited patiently for his “Oma” to sew up a well-loved toy that was torn apart by another dog.
Footage recorded by Kimberly Cassidy, Ben’s owner, shows the dog staring fixedly at Oma as she performs surgery on a stuffed hedgehog toy.
The beloved toy was torn apart by Ben’s brother Carl, Cassidy said, but was luckily able to be fixed.
Cassidy is the owner Action Packs, a dog daycare in Dorchester, Ontario. Credit: Kimberly Cassidy via Storyful
