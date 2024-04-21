Canadian Bronc Rider Logan Hay Triumphs at San Angelo Rodeo & Stock Show

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Logan Hay, the accomplished saddle bronc rider hailing from Canada, showcased his exceptional talent once again at the San Angelo Rodeo. Despite fierce competition, Hay clinched second place in the saddle bronc riding competition on the event’s final night, leaving a mark on the rodeo arena. Hay’s journey to San Angelo has been deeply rooted in tradition, as he has been attending the rodeo with his renowned father, Rod Hay since he was 5 years old.

For Logan Hay, the rodeo is not just a passion but a way of life ingrained in his upbringing. After participating in the San Angelo Rodeo a week ago last Saturday, Hay embarked on a journey across continents, traveling from Canada to California and back to San Angelo in a matter of days.

As Hay reflects on his travels and accomplishments, he looks forward to returning home to Canada, briefly only spending a total of four days in his new Canadian residence since December highlights the nomadic nature of his profession. As he prepares for his journey back north, Hay carries with him the pride of his achievements at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

