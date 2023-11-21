Advertisement

Canada's inflation rate cools in October to 3.1 per cent

Alicja Siekierska
·1 min read
A motorist fuels up a vehicle at a Shell gas station after the price of a litre of regular gasoline reached a new high of $2.40, in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Canada's competition watchdog says Shell Canada Ltd. has agreed to divest some of its western assets to advance its $100 million deal to buy gas stations from grocery giant Empire Co. Limited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada’s annual inflation rate edged down in October, according to Statistics Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) (The Canadian Press)

Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed in October, increasing 3.1 per cent as gas prices fell.

Analysts had expected annual inflation to cool to 3.2 per cent, according to Reuters.

Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that the annual deceleration was largely the result of lower gas prices. Excluding gasoline, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.6 per cent in October.

On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.1 per cent in October, following a 0.1 monthly drop in September. Seasonally adjusted, CPI fell 0.1 per cent.

