Canada's GDP stays flat in July, Statistics Canada says

Canada's economy was flat in July, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, with real GDP coming in at 0 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby) (The Canadian Press)

Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in July, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, coming in at 0 per cent growth from the month before.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

