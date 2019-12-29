Canada's Alexis Lafreniere won't play against Germany on Monday

Alexis Lafreniere was injured in Canada's matchup against Russia. (Photo via TSN)

Canada will have to forge on without their star forward Alexis Lafreniere for Monday’s preliminary round matchup against Germany.

The projected top NHL draft pick suffered a gruesome looking knee injury against Russia on Friday, and was helped off the ice by teammates. Russia went on to steamroll Canada by a score of 6-0.

Lafreniere was instrumental in Canada’s only win so far at the World Juniors, scoring a goal and three assists in a 6-4 win over the United States on Boxing Day.

Canada’s assistant coach Andre Tourigny shared that despite being ruled out for Monday's game, Lafreniere could still return during the tournament, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli. MRI imaging showed that Lafreniere's knee did not have any fractures or torn ligaments, which is promising for a potential return.

Team Canada asst coach Andre Tourigny says no determination has been made on Alexis Lafreniere.



“He is walking, so that is positive. The doc said it’s positive news ... As a coach, we try to know if he will play, and they didn’t say he will play. But they didn’t say he won’t.” — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 29, 2019

Monday is a must-win game for Canada after all five teams are deadlocked in Group B.

