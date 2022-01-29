Canada vs USMNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Canada vs USMNT: The USMNT will try to secure three more points and take over the top spot in CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying when they visit the Canucks in frigid Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday (3:05 pm ET).

Canada (19 points) sits atop the CONCACAF table after 9 of 14 games. The USMNT sits one place and one point behind them, with Mexico a point and a place below to round out the top-three. With the Yanks still to play both of the North American giants one more time in the Octagonal, Canada and the USMNT currently control their own destiny. Win out, and they’ll win the group. 4th-place (inter-confederation playoffs) Panama trail Mexico by three points.

The two sides battled to a 1-1 draw when they met in Nashville back in September.

While the USMNT was in control of the game against El Salvador, their inability to find the final ball as well as the finishing touch meant they had to grind out the victory on home soil. Canada, meanwhile, went down to Honduras and picked up a 2-0 victory without their best player, Alphonso Davies, as he recovers from heart inflammation caused by his recent case of COVID-19. The damage was instead done by an early own goal, followed by Jonathan Davids’ fourth goal in the Octagonal (tied for first with teammate Cyle Larin).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Canada vs USMNT.

Canada team news, injuries, lineup options

Davies won’t be joining Canada during the January/February window, but he is the only player to have played during the November window and not been called into the current camp, meaning good health and fitness across the rest of the board.

USMNT team news, injuries, lineup options

There were no injuries suffered by the USMNT on Thursday, though they will be without one starter from the victory over El Salvador, as winger Timothy Weah was denied entrance into Canada due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Weah, who is considered fully vaccinated in France (one vaccine dose plus a previous recovery from the virus), was reportedly scheduled to have his second dose of the vaccine when he contracted the virus, preventing him from receiving dose no. 2 in time (15 days prior) to qualify under Canada’s guidelines. The 21-year-old Lille winger will instead travel to Minnesota ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Honduras.

Berhalter: "He had 1 shot, he got covid while awaiting the second shot. In France, he is listed as fully vaccinated. As a technicality, it wasn't acceptable in Canada. This is something we can't control, the nuances of covid protocol. And we just have to deal with it." #usmnt — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 29, 2022

How to watch Canada vs USMNT live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:05 pm ET, Sunday (Jan. 30)

TV Channel: Telemundo Deportes and NBC Universo and Paramount+

Online: Live analysis on NBCSports.com

