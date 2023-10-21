WXV1: Canada 42-22 Wales - gritty Wales overpowered in Wellington

Carys Phillips celebrates a score for Wales

WXV1: Canada v Wales Canada (21) 42 Tries: de Goede, Svoboda, Grant, Hunt, Boag, Lachance Cons: de Goede 6 Wales (17) 22 Tries: Phillips, Evans, Callender Cons: Bevan 2 Pen: Bevan

Wales threatened to end their 17-year losing streak to Canada, but were eventually overpowered in the New Zealand capital.

Ioan Cunningham's side had gone toe-to-toe with one of the powerhouses of women's rugby, but ultimately indiscipline cost them.

The match was finely poised at half-time, but Canada edged the physical battle after the break.

Sophie de Goede led from the front with a try and six conversions to her name.

Wales had not beaten Canada since their 2006 encounter in Ely, but with the squad now fully professional, they went into the match with confidence.

Canada were on the scoreboard inside the opening five minutes. A penalty for not rolling away gifted them a five metre driving lineout from which to launch an attack.

De Goede peeled off the pack and charged towards the line before finishing off a series of pick and goes.

Wales hit back almost immediately after Canada were penalised. Robyn Wilkins' great touch finder set up an attacking lineout from which Wales are notoriously deadly.

But it was not their traditional maul this time, Carys Phillips threw a short ball to Alisha Butchers who passed it straight back for the hooker to crash over with the defence napping.

Keira Bevan nailed the touchline conversion before adding a penalty which gave Wales the lead.

Canada continued to threaten when Florence Symonds tore down her wing, but sevens star Jasmine Joyce came across with a superb try-saving tackle as she so often does.

The second try came after a great kick and chase by full-back Madison Grant which set up Sara Svoboda who powered through a double tackle to get over the line.

Grant scored herself moments later, it all came from a well-worked set piece with Symonds coming off her wing to create an overlap and then stepping on the gas before offloading.

With the game threatening to get away, Wales reduced the deficit right on the stroke of half-time. Evans plucked a loose pass from Alexandra Tessier and showed good pace for a lock to race clear for the line.

More to follow.