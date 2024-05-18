Advertisement

Canada tops Finland, Sweden beats Latvia, Switzerland routs Denmark at men's hockey worlds

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, left, and Canada's Colton Parayko, right, make a save against Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    1/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, left, and Canada's Colton Parayko, right, make a save against Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Finland's Arttu Hyry, left, challenges Canada's Nick Paul during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    2/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Finland's Arttu Hyry, left, challenges Canada's Nick Paul during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Canada's Brandon Hagel, right, celebrates with Canada's John Tavares after scoring his sides fourth goal during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    3/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Canada's Brandon Hagel, right, celebrates with Canada's John Tavares after scoring his sides fourth goal during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Finland's goalkeeper Harri Sateri makes a save during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    4/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Finland's goalkeeper Harri Sateri makes a save during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    5/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi, center up, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    6/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi, center up, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Finland's Valtteri Puustinen, 2nd right, shoots to score his sides second goal past Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, 2nd left, during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    7/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Finland's Valtteri Puustinen, 2nd right, shoots to score his sides second goal past Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, 2nd left, during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington makes a save during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    8/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington makes a save during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Latvia's Eriks Vitols, right, makes a save in front of Sweden's Andre Burakovsky, left, during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    9/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Latvia's Eriks Vitols, right, makes a save in front of Sweden's Andre Burakovsky, left, during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Latvia's Arvils Bergmanis, left, tries to block a shot from Sweden's Joel Erikson Ek during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    10/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Latvia's Arvils Bergmanis, left, tries to block a shot from Sweden's Joel Erikson Ek during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sweden's Marcus Pettersson celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    11/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Sweden's Marcus Pettersson celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sweden's Pontus Holmberg, right, challenges for a puck with Latvia's Oskars Batna during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    12/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Sweden's Pontus Holmberg, right, challenges for a puck with Latvia's Oskars Batna during the preliminary round match between Latvia and Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Switzerland's Kevin Fiala celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    13/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Switzerland's Kevin Fiala celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Switzerland's Roman Josi, right, scores his sides second goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    14/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Switzerland's Roman Josi, right, scores his sides second goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow, down, fals to make a save during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    15/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow, down, fals to make a save during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow makes a save during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    16/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow makes a save during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Poland's goalkeeper David Zabolotny, right, makes a save in front of Germany's Yasin Ehliz during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    17/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Poland's goalkeeper David Zabolotny, right, makes a save in front of Germany's Yasin Ehliz during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Alexander Ehl celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    18/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Germany's Alexander Ehl celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Yasin Ehliz, right, scores his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    19/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Germany's Yasin Ehliz, right, scores his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Alexander Ehl scores his side's opening goal past Poland's goalkeeper David Zabolotny during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    20/20

    Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds

    Germany's Alexander Ehl scores his side's opening goal past Poland's goalkeeper David Zabolotny during the preliminary round match between Germany and Poland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRAGUE (AP) — Defending champion Canada had to recover from an early scare before rallying to beat Finland 5-3 for its fifth victory from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Captain John Tavares set up the winning goal with his second assist with 8:28 remaining in the final period, finding Brandon Hagel at the left post to score into an open net. It was only the second shot on goal for Canada in the period.

Dawson Mercer finished it off with an empty net goal with 20 second left.

Canada joined Switzerland atop Group A and both sealed a playoff-round spot.

Also for Canada, Owen Power scored a goal and added two assists, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist and Brandon Tanev scored. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots.

Jesse Puljujarvi led Finland with two goals and Valtteri Puustinen got the other.

Canada was two goals down early in the first after Finland scored in a span of 2:16. Puljujarvi scored off a rebound 1:35 in, and Puustinen doubled the advantage on a power play.

Canada needed 97 seconds to tie it at 2.

Andrew Mangiapane seized the puck behind the goal before passing it to Cozens to net from the slot. Then Tavares seized the puck in his own half before skating down the left before feeding Brandon Tanev to knock in the equalizer from the crease.

Sweden killed off a 5-minute major before scoring three goals in a 26-second span in the middle period to pull away from Latvia in a 7-2 win that clinched a playoff-round berth.

The Swedes, who have not trailed in the tournament, preserved their perfect record through five games to lead Group B.

Latvia pulled even at 2-2 in the second in Ostrava but failed to capitalize after Rasmus Dahlin received a 5-minute major and game misconduct for charging. The defenseman opened the scoring for Sweden in the first period.

Fabian Zetterlund then scored twice in a 17-second span. Nine seconds later, center Joel Eriksson Ek netted to make it 5-2. Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists.

In Prague, Switzerland routed Denmark 8-0. Winger Kevin Fiala scored two goals and had an assist.

Center Nico Hischier opened the scoring and added two assists to leave the Danes in danger of not advancing.

In Group B, Germany beat winless Poland 4-2 for a fourth win.

Later in Group A, the Czech Republic faced Britain, which is winless but has been competitive as it tries to avoid a last-place finish and relegation. France took on Slovakia.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports