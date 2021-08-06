Canada, Sweden Battle for Women's Soccer Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A new women’s Olympic soccer champion will be crowned on Friday morning as Canada and Sweden meet in the gold medal match.

The showdown between the reigning silver (Sweden) and bronze (Canada) medalists starts at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and streaming on NBCOlympics.com:

The match was originally set to take place at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday (11 a.m. on Friday local time) but it was rescheduled after both teams expressed concerns about playing amid the extreme daytime heat.

The site of the final was also moved from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo to the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohoma. The Olympic Stadium will be hosting track and field events at the same time as the soccer final.

Now Canada and Sweden will play under the lights as each team competes for its first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Sweden is undefeated in the tournament at 5-0. Fridolina Rolfo’s goal in the 46th minute was all Sweden needed in the semifinals, edging out Australia 1-0.

Canada, which went 1-0-2 in group play, is also coming off a 1-0 semifinal win. Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute to beat the United States and push Canada through to the final.

Winners of the previous two bronze medals, Canada has already secured its best-ever finish in the tournament.

The United States earned the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games after beating Australia 4-3 on Thursday.