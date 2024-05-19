Canada secure first ever win over New Zealand

Tyson Beukeboom enjoyed victory on her 68th cap - a Canadian record [Getty Images]

Canada claimed a first-ever win over New Zealand to overtake them and move into second behind England in World Rugby’s women’s rankings.

The defeat for the Black Ferns in the 18th meeting between the sides sees them drop out of the top two in the rankings for the first time.

Fancy Bermudez scored twice - once in each half - in the 22-21 win as Canada secured the Pacific Four Series title in Christchurch despite having scrum-half Olivia Apps sin-binned 10 minutes from time.

New Zealand took an early lead through Katelyn Vahaakolo and the winger scored again on 23 minutes to extend her side’s advantage to 14-3, with Ruahei Demant converting both.

But Bermudez ensured her side were only 14-10 behind at the break before McKinley Hunt put them ahead with a try early in the second half and Bermudez crossed again on the hour.

Patricia Maliepo’s try set up a tense finish but Canada held on for a famous win, with captain Sophie de Goede full of praise for her side.

"Defensively, the stand before half-time where we kept them out was a really big moment for us," she said. "I’m really proud of the work we did around the breakdown.

"We’ve been knocking on the door and pushing to make a statement on the world stage for Canada for a while now."