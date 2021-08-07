Border agents reach deal ahead of Canada's reopening with U.S.

Canadian border agents reached a tentative deal on Saturday after 36 hours of negotiations as the country plans to reopen to fully vaccinated U.S. residents and permanent residents starting Aug. 9.

Driving the news: Two labor unions, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union, said union members have worked without a contract for three years in a toxic work environment.

The four-year deal includes an average annual increase of more than 2% per year and has provisions for parental and caregiver leave, per Politico.

"We are relieved that CBSA and the government finally stepped up to address the most important issues for our members to avoid a prolonged labour dispute," PSAC national president Chris Aylward told Politico.

The big picture: Nearly 9,000 border patrol workers started work-to-rule actions on Friday at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters, per Politico.

The U.S.-Canada border was closed for nonessential travel beginning in March 2020.

