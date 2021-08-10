Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in road upgrades across the province

HUNTER RIVER, PE, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Investments in Prince Edward Island's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan; the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of the Joint Interparliamentary Council and Member of Parliament for Malpeque; Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for road upgrades across the province.

The project will see approximately five kilometres of construction and 36 kilometres of rehabilitation on local roads across Prince Edward Island. New construction will include placing borrows, granular materials and asphalt, and the rehabilitation work will include asphalt resurfacing.

The project aims to improve connections between communities through increased road quality and durability that will extend their life expectancy for many years to come.

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are each investing more than $2.3 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"Investments in road upgrades for rural communities like the project we are announcing today will not only help Islanders stay connected but it will also support our various industries. As we build back better, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

Story continues

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I'm pleased to be a part of this funding announcement for improved local roads across communities in Prince Edward Island. The improvements to these roads in rural areas are vital to sustaining the Island's continued population growth, and will boost economic development when we need it most."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of the Joint Interparliamentary Council and Member of Parliament for Malpeque on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Small rural communities – like ours here on the Island – play vitally important roles in Canada's economy, and are going to play a big part in the recovery from this pandemic. The investment we're making today is going to improve road conditions across the province, and will help to create good local jobs at a time when they're needed most."

Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Roads are the lifelines within of our province creating connectivity between our rural communities and playing a large part in the tourism island destinations. Investment in the improvement of these roadways not only creates local jobs for islanders but contributes to building flourishing communities across the island."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $420 million in 175 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c1643.html