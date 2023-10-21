Canada pledges $50M in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Last week, the Government of Canada announced an initial $10 million in aid for worsening conditions amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Canada is pledging $50 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring areas, amid the on-going Israel-Hamas war.

The announcement was made Saturday, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen arrived in Cairo, Egypt for a two-day peace summit.

"It is critical that Palestinian civilians in Gaza who need life-saving assistance receive it as soon as possible," Joly says in a Global Affairs statement. "Canada will continue to work with its trusted and experienced humanitarian partners to make sure this funding reaches those who are suffering."

The funding will go towards providing food, water, medical assistance protection services and other life-saving assistance to civilians in the area, while ensuring no money "goes into the hands of Hamas," according to the news release.

We need a fully open humanitarian corridor so this funding can provide life-saving assistance to Palestinian civilians through our partners on the ground. We must do what we can to help and protect people.https://t.co/soifvIqmBS — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) October 21, 2023

The announcement comes after Canada already pledged an initial $10 million in humanitarian aid on Oct. 12, money aimed to "address urgent needs" stemming from the war. A portion of that funding went to support the Canadian Red Cross, the Palestine Red Crescent Society and Magen David Adom.

Global Affairs Canada notes the new $50 million pledge aims to "address the acute needs Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring areas."

Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen says "the humanitarian needs of civilians are more urgent than ever," while announcing Canada's $50 million pledge to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring areas. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang) (The Canadian Press)

On Saturday, the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened, allowing 20 trucks — while more than 200 trucks have waited at the border for days — to let a bit of desperately-needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

The 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, half of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking dirty water.

Meanwhile, hospitals say they're running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says five hospitals have stopped functioning due to fuel shortages and bombing damage.

Earlier this week, at least 500 people were killed following an explosion at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the middle of Gaza City, which was sheltering thousands of residents who fled their homes in northern Gaza amid on-going Israeli airstrikes.

Canadians have put pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to issue a response to the blast, especially after Israel and the U.S. held Hamas accountable based on their intelligence.

More than 30 MPs — 23 of them Liberals — have also written a letter to Trudeau, calling on him to advocate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.