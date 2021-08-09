Canada opens borders to vaccinated Americans

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

The Canadian government announced Monday that it will begin allowing Americans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and have recently tested negative for the virus to enter the country for non-essential travel.

Why it matters: It's a step toward normalcy on the U.S.-Canadian border, which has been closed for non-essential travel since March 2020, though the U.S. is still restricting travel from Canada until at least late August.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Travelers must register their travel information, including vaccination status and a negative COVID-19 within three days of arrival, with the arriveCAN app before crossing.

What they're saying: "Canadians' safety and security always come first. With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures," Patty Hajdu, Canada's minister of health, said in a statement.

  • "A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad. Canadians have worked hard and sacrificed for each other, and because of that work, we can take these next steps safely," she added.

The big picture: The Canadian government said it reduced restrictions because of rising vaccination rates and falling case numbers, though it stressed that travel regulations are subject to change as the pandemic continues.

  • It is still advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada.

Go deeper: Border agents reach deal before Canada's reopening with U.S.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • A 42-year-old fitness fanatic was 'beating himself up' over his decision not to get vaccinated during his final days, his family said

    John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • 'It's awful. You don't want to get this disease': Here are 5 tips to protect against Lyme disease during peak tick season.

    Lyme disease cases are skyrocketing year after year, and its symptoms can range from mild to devastating. An expert shares how to prevent it.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • A Missouri taxi service is barring vaccinated riders and face masks from their cars

    The owner of Yo Transportation, Charlie Bullington, told local news he checks customer's vaccinated status before giving them a ride.

  • A massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota. Attendees should stay outside, health experts say.

    Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.

  • U.S. averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections daily

    The United States hit 100,000 new confirmed daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a milepost last hit during the pre-vaccine winter virus surge, AP reports.The big picture: Health officials worry that the new average infection rate, which is largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, could rise if more Americans do not take the vaccine. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free50% of eligible adults are fully vaccinated and

  • Michigan hospital ends relationship with Kirk Cousins after anti-vaccination remarks

    Michigan's Holland Hospital has ended its relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after Cousins' anti-vaccination remarks.

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • Trainers, doctors, therapists: is it OK to ask professionals if they’re vaccinated?

    Experts say the question is acceptable – even advisable – in everyday interactions, though you might not get an answer Is it acceptable to ask about vaccination status – or even seek proof? Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock It’s already an up-close and personal experience that can be a little awkward. Now many find themselves with a tricky new question: are they entitled to quiz their doctor, dentist, fitness trainer, therapist or hairstylist whether they’ve been vaccinated? With information a

  • Florida doctors are exhausted and angry as the state's COVID-19 surge unleashes pandemonium inside hospitals: 'Humanly, you just break at some point'

    Every day, an army of medical professionals in Florida goes to battle with the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, the fight is taking its toll.

  • Fears as more children falling ill in latest US Covid surge and school approaches

    National Institutes of Health director says 1,450 kids in hospital Teachers union shifts, calls for vaccine mandates for teachers NIH director Francis Collins holds up a model of the coronavirus as he testifies before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill on 26 May 2021. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Amid increased fears that children are now both victims and vectors of the latest Covid-19 variant surge, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins signaled on Sunday that

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

    The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.

  • "Where the hell are the data?": Biden officials grow frustrated with lack of CDC visibility

    America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n

  • Texas capital Austin activates emergency alert system as hospital beds fill with Covid patients

    “Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases,” the county medical director warned