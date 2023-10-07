Advertisement
'You don't speak for Canada': Internet reacts as Trudeau says 'we stand with Israel'

The Canadian prime minister called Saturday's Hamas attacks on Israel "completely unacceptable."

Chris Stoodley
Lifestyle and News Editor
·4 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he "strongly condemns" Saturday's deadly attack in Israel by Hamas militants, leaving people on social media conflicted about his stance.

On Saturday morning, the Liberal Party leader shared a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — indicating that "civilian life must be protected" after a surprise attack out of Gaza stunned Israel and left hundreds of people dead.

"Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel," Trudeau penned in his post, which has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times. "These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself."

However, people on the social media platform were divided in their response Trudeau's post. Some people applauded the Canadian leader for his stance and showed their support.

Others on X criticized Trudeau's message, with some questioning the lack of support for Palestine and others expressing dismay over Canada's other international support.

Early Saturday morning, a surprise attack by Hamas militants saw thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters sent into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. The unprecedented incursion came on a major Jewish holiday, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 injured, according to Israel's national rescue service. This makes it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we are at war" during a televised address, adding that it's "not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war," and that "the enemy will pay an unprecedented price."

Both Israel's national rescue service and the Palestinian Health Ministry have said hundreds of people have died, following an unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group and a retaliation by Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Both Israel's national rescue service and the Palestinian Health Ministry have said hundreds of people have died, following an unprecedented attack by the Hamas militant group and a retaliation by Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) (The Associated Press)

Other politicians have shown their support for Israel following the attacks, including United States President Joe Biden.

In a call with Netanyahu, Biden said the U.S. stands "ready to offer all appropriate means of support," according to the White House.

"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people," Biden said in a statement that also warned "any other party hostile to Israel" against "seeking advantage in this situation."