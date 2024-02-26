Canada to host WXV1 with venues for 2024 set to be confirmed

The first edition of WXV1 was hosted by New Zealand and won by England (Getty Images)

Canada will host the top-tier event of this year’s WXV competition, with the second edition of World Rugby’s flagship women’s tournament set to be held in September and October.

The Independent understands that the North American country will be confirmed as hosts of WXV1 on Wednesday, succeeding New Zealand as the venue for the event.

South Africa and Dubai will continue as hosts of the WXV2 and WXV3 tiers respectively.

Canada’s women finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition last autumn behind champions England, building on a strong third-placed finish at the World Cup in New Zealand a year prior.

Boasting perhaps the world’s best individual player in Sophie de Goede, much of Canada’s squad play in England for Premiership Women’s Rugby sides.

England had been considered a potential option to host the event ahead of next year’s World Cup, but France had emerged as the favourites to host the second edition of WXV1 late last year. However, it is believed that Canada’s late offer to host has been chosen.

All three tiers will be played on consecutive weekends from 28 September to 12 October, and is likely to clash with the first couple of rounds of the next PWR season.

The second edition of WXV takes on added importance with World Cup places up for grabs, with the six top ranked non-qualified teams at the end of WXV 2024 earning a spot at the tournament.

Scotland and Ireland joined the Red Roses as tier winnners to complete a British Isles clean sweep in 2023.

De Goede, meanwhile, could be in contention to represent Canada at the Olympics after making her return to sevens action in Vancouver.

Canada captain Sophie de Goede is one of the world’s best players (Getty Images)

The back rower has been in outstanding form since returning to Saracens at the start of the season and is thought to have been granted release by the club to enable her to feature on home soil.