CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as U.S. infrastructure bill makes progress

·2 min read

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583 * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the U.S. Senate came closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, but gains were capped by additional pressure on oil prices. The U.S. Senate on Sunday took further steps toward passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices were down 3.8% at $65.71 a barrel, extending last week's steep losses, on concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change added to the gloomy mood. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2533 to the greenback, or 79.79 U.S. cents, clawing back some of last week's decline. The currency traded in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in five weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Aug. 3, net long positions had increased to 7,460 contracts from 5,374 in the prior week. Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S. payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to winding back its stimulus. Canada also released jobs data on Friday. The economy added fewer jobs than expected although most of the gains were in full-time work and hours worked climbed. Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve. The 10-year fell 2.3 basis points to 1.217%, pulling back from its highest since July 16 earlier in the day at 1.257%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow futures fall to track drop in oil prices

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, losing some steam after a record-setting session on Friday. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Why Wise Reminds Me of Early PayPal

    Wise has the same spirit as the powerhouse fintech did in its younger days -- and it's using a similar playbook.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High

    The fares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the U.S. are at a record high, despite their drivers returning to work. The fares have risen month-to-month from February through July, WSJ reports quoting Rakuten Intelligence’s data. Consumers have paid over 50% more for a ride in July compared with January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, both Uber and Lyft hiked their fares amid driver shortages. According to Uber, 30% more drivers signed up for work i

  • Is the Cryptocurrency Bear Market Over?

    For years, Chinese investors had been some of the biggest drivers of the cryptocurrency bull market. In fact, citizens are only allowed to purchase $50,000 worth of foreign currencies every year, so shifting hard-earned money abroad through cryptocurrencies became a no-brainer. For example, let's say Chinese tech billionaire Chen wishes to transfer $48 million to the Cayman Islands via a cryptocurrency known as the send-me-now (SMN) coin.

  • Rising Rents Pose Risks to the Fed’s Inflation Outlook

    The cost of renting a home has bounced back from a Covid-19 lull, which could drive up the rate of inflation down the road and alter the Fed’s calculations about when to raise interest rates.

  • Advice From Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett and Other Experts That Can Help You Survive a Crisis

    Amid a calamitous year (and then some) marked with historic civil unrest, a full-blown pandemic and a whiplashed economy, we could all use some words of encouragement. And to whom shall we turn for...

  • What are Real Yields?

    Knowing your real interest rate gives you an idea of what your investment is paying you after factoring in inflation.

  • Ethereum Crosses $3,100 With 14% Rally: At Its Highest Since May

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw another major price uptick reaching levels not seen since the month of its all-time high following a positive change in its fundamentals which attracted investments. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Ether saw its price climb nearly 14.2% higher from its 24-hour low of $2,769 to a high of $3,162, before settling at its current price of $3,109 as of press time. The price uptick is accompanied by healthily growing trading volumes, which followed the impleme