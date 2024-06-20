Canada Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

For the first time ever, Canada will compete in the Copa America this summer, led by their captain and Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies.

Canada are looking to bounce back after their disappointing Group Stage exit in the 2022 World Cup at this year's Copa America. The national team hired Jesse Marsch just one month ago, and now, the new manager is tasked with getting his squad past a challenging group featuring Peru, Chile, and the reigning Copa America champions, Argentina. Although their odds are less than favorable, Canada's squad looks to produce a few massive upsets in the United States.

Here's 90min's guide to Canada at Copa America 2024.

Jesse Marsch has only had since May to get to know his players before he had to select a final 26-man squad for Copa America 2024.

Of course, Canada's most exciting players, including Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David, made the final cut, but there are a handful of stalwarts that were noticeably not selected by their new manager.

Milan Borjan, Steven Vitoria, and Mark-Anthony Kaye all started for Canada at the 2022 World Cup, but none of them even made the Copa America 2024 roster. Additionally, Joel Waterman, the defender who helped Canada keep a clean sheet in their must-win match against Trinidad and Tobago, was originally left out of the final squad, but got called-up to replace the injured Junior Hoilett.

Fixtures

Canada will open up the Copa America against the reigning champions, Argentina. Coming away with a point would be a huge result for Jesse Marsch's squad.

The next two fixtures for Canada get easier, but not by much. First, they must play Peru, a team that has not lost a game yet in 2024, followed by a match against Chile. La Roja always perform at the Copa America, and will like their chances of finishing second in Group A unless Canada can find all three points against them.

Canada's Copa America 2024 group stage fixtures

Canada's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Canada's potential knockout opponents

If Canada survive Group A and advance to the quarter-finals, they will surely finish second in the group; Argentina are an all-but sure bet to finish first. The runners-up of Group A must play the winners of Group B.

Mexico should win Group B, so Canada could be facing the reigning CONCACAF Gold Cup champions in their first ever Copa America knockout game.

Key players to watch

It is no secret that Alphonso Davies is Canada's best player. The defender is one of the best fullbacks in the world, and at age 23, he has already won the Bundesliga five times and a Champions League with Bayern Munich. With rumors flying around about a possible Real Madrid move this summer, Davies will have all eyes on him every time Canada take the pitch.

Jonathan David must continue his goalscoring form if Canada want to make it out of Group A. In just 46 international caps for his country, the Lille man has scored 26 goals, including six in the CONCACAF Gold Cup back in 2019.

Tajon Buchanan needs to live up to his Best Young Player's award from the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer. The 25-year-old struggled to find consistent minutes for Inter Milan this season, but he will be heavily relied on at Copa America 2024 to create more scoring opportunities like his assist for Davies' first ever World Cup goal.

It is hard to see Canada making it out of the Group Stage at Copa America 2024. Argentina will surely advance to the quarter-finals, and Chile seems like the best bet to come second in Group A.

If Canada want to make it to the next round, they will have to pull off some upsets, or at least come away with some hard-fought draws. Still, barring an Alphonso Davies takeover, the first-time Copa America participants will likely make an early exit.