Canada clinches first World Cup berth since 1986 in front of raucous crowd

Canada became the first CONCACAF team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when they beat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday at BMO Field, clinching their place in Qatar with style in front of a raucous crowd.

The home stadium carried the feel of a coronation as Jamaica traveled a much-weakened side, but there are no givens in CONCACAF as the USMNT proved at Couva in 2017.

Cyle Larin took a superb through ball from Stephen Eustaquio and slipped the ball past Andre Blake to give Canada a lead after just 13 minutes and the Reggae Boyz never looked much like finding an equalizer let alone multiple goals.

A late first-half goal from Tajon Buchanan put it to rest even before a second-half strike from Junior Hoilett and Jamaica own goal hit the scoreboard, as a draw would’ve done the trick: Canada was going to its first World Cup in 36 years, and clinching their place before the USMNT and Mexico.

Jamaica entered the match with a win and five draws in 12 Octagonal matches, but Sunday’s squad wouldn’t deliver too many points in qualifying. Players like Michail Antonio, Kemar Lawrence, and Bobby Decordova-Reid were not called into camp.

Canada will now look to its second World Cup — and first World Cup goal and win — having gone 0-3 and finishing dead last at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Drink it in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/3RKMYJS3di — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 27, 2022

