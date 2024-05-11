Canada beat GB in World Championship opener

Canada are the defending world and Olympic champions [Getty Images]

Great Britain suffered a 4-2 defeat by Canada in their opening game of the Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic.

Liam Kirk gave Britain a surprise lead in Prague with the world's number one side levelling before the first intermission.

Canada then took control, going 4-1 up with last year's number one NHL draft pick Connor Bedard scoring twice, before Ben O’Connor got one back for Britain in the third period.

But Canada would see out victory to go second in Group A, behind Switzerland.

Britain's next match takes place on Sunday against number two seeds Finland.