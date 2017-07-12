Canada 1-1 Costa Rica: MLS scorers lead to draw

Octavio Zambrano has led Canada to the knockout rounds of the Gold Cup (barring something absurd).

The Canucks have four points through two games thanks to another goal from Vancouver Whitecaps 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who gave Canada an early lead in a 1-1 draw with Los Ticos in Houston on Tuesday.

Davies goal is here, and was canceled out by another MLS player. Francisco Calvo netted before halftime (see below), but Costa Rica could not find a way past Milan Borjan for a second time in the match.

The means a loser between French Guiana and Honduras would not be eligible to finish Top Two in the group, and only two of three third-place teams advance to the knockout rounds.





