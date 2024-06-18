Canaan Edwards commits to Rutgers football

On Monday night, Georgia edge rusher Canaan Edwards committed to Rutgers football. The verbal came after Edwards took an official visit to the Scarlet Knights over the weekend.

Rutgers is landing a player in Edwards who is very much under the radar and raw. This fall will be his second season of high school football for Archer (Lawrenceville, Georgia).

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Edwards has the kind of size and length you can’t teach. Last year in his first season of organized football, he had 37 total tackles and five tackles for a loss.

He held Power Five offers from UCF and Rutgers. Edwards also was offered by Middle Tennessee State, Troy and USF among others.

Currently unranked, Edwards projects as a three-star player but has incredible upside and potential.

Edwards posted his commitment to Rutgers on social media:

The Rutgers recruiting class is ranked No. 18 in the nation by On3. It features five players who are four-star recruits in the On3 Industry Rankings.

