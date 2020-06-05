Can you count on another big fantasy year for Cooper Kupp in 2020?

To the surprise of many, Cooper Kupp ended 2019 as the fourth-highest scoring wide receiver in half-point PPR Yahoo fantasy leagues, standing alongside the likes of Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and DeAndre Hopkins.

But can fantasy managers expect more of the same in 2020?

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss in the video above.

If you’re expecting another top-five season from Kupp, you may be disappointed in 2020. For one, Matt outlines that few wide receivers were put into press coverage less than Kupp; he was almost always exclusively in the slot and deployed against zone defenses where he’d find himself wide open.

If he’s forced to move outside thanks to a new Rams offensive philosophy in 2020 (one where they play more power football and implement their tight ends as opposed to flooding the field with wideouts), Matt cautions against expecting the same kind of production.

Matt and Dalton also really like Robert Woods more than Kupp this season, even though fantasy drafters might not disagree at this point in the year (Kupp’s ADP is three rounds earlier than Woods).

Even though Cooper Kupp is a talented player and one of Jared Goff’s favorite targets, there could be a lot of things working against him in 2020. Fantasy managers should take those things into account.