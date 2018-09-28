Can the Flames be more than a two-line team?

Last season, the Calgary Flames potted a measly 216 goals. Only the Red Wings, Canadiens, Coyotes and Sabres were less productive offensively.

When a team is hurting for scoring to that degree the easiest assumption to make is that they simply lack the top-end talent required to light the lamp consistently. That wasn’t Calgary’s problem, though.

The Flames’ attack was led by the dynamic duo of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, and last year the pair combined for 148 points. Riding shotgun with them — more often that not — was Micheal Ferland, who chipped in 21 goals.

Behind that trio was Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik. They weren’t world-beaters from a pure scoring perspective, but instead possession-metric beasts who consistently outplayed their competition. They were by no means holding the Flames back offensively or defensively.

Instead, it was the barren wasteland that constituted the club’s third and fourth lines that sank its season. Mark Jankowski potted 17 goals due to a nifty shooting percentage, but none of the team’s bottom-six forwards topped 26 points. Sam Bennett disappointed, Jaromir Jagr had nothing to offer, Curtis Lazar didn’t have post-hype juice, and no one else stood out either by traditional or advanced measures.

Enter James Neal and Elias Lindholm. The newest Flames wingers combined for 41 goals and 88 points last year and both are capable of handling top-six roles. Neal is as steady as they come and Lindholm has serious growth potential.

If Calgary had added Neal and Lindholm without subtracting from last year’s roster, they’d clearly be in great shape to patch up its biggest flaw. However, it’s not that simple for the Flames. Lindholm came in a five-player trade that netted them Noah Hanifin as well, but cost them Ferland, Dougie Hamilton and prospect Adam Fox.

So, if you get two productive wingers and a defenceman with some offensive talent, but lose one of the league’s best offensive defencemen and your first-line winger (albeit one who’s carried by his linemates) are you going to score more goals? Probably, but it’s not a cut-and-dry case.

What will be interesting to see is exactly how the Flames deploy their new toys. One of them will get a plum job on the Gaudreau-Monahan line, while another will either break up the wildly successful second line or play the role of top dog on Line 3.

Right now it looks like Lindholm is going to get the better assignment, which is a bit puzzling. An argument could be made Neal would make the most sense. Gaudreau and Monahan are used to playing with puck and using a pure trigger man alongside them in Ferland. Neal could excel in a similar role. The veteran is a shooter, who has topped 20 assists just once in the last five years.

The 48 goals and 37 assists he’s posted in the last two seasons is similar — but a significant upgrade — to Ferland’s 36 goals and 30 helpers. The 31-year-old doesn’t need to carry the puck too much to be effective and he knows how to finish. At this point in his career he probably profiles as more of a second liner than a first liner, but on a top unit where he’s not asked to create much he should thrive. Instead, they’re going with the more playmaking-oriented Lindholm, who will have to play second-fiddle to Gaudreau in terms of holding and moving the puck.

It appears that Calgary was trying to stack its top-six with the most scoring punch, it will throw Neal on the right of Tkachuk and Backlund. His scoring touch will be an asset for that unit and he’ll certainly provide more of a spark than Frolik. On the other hand, he’ll be breaking up an extraordinarily successful unit with great chemistry that’s better than the sum of its parts. Also, bumping Frolik to the third line might not add enough to that group to make it productive.

Theoretically the best way to go might be to give Neal the top job, keep the second line the same, and have Lindholm ride with new addition, and former teammate, Derek Ryan and preseason sensation Austin Czarnik in hopes he can be the biggest offensive creator on that line. Ryan is already an upgrade as third pivot and an underrated veteran who put up 38 points last season with good possession numbers. Czarnik is a wild card with the potential to surprise. It’s not impossible to imagine a line like that being effective. Instead, the Frolik-Ryan-Czarnik group the Flames are expected to roll out is far from a lock to make much hay.

