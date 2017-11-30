Can Antonio Brown challenge Jerry Rice's unbreakable records?

By Matt Kelley (@Fantasy_Mansion)

Antonio Brown did it again last week. Ten receptions, 169 yards, and two touchdowns in prime time. Time to put Brown’s greatness in proper context.

Game Changer

After his 38.9 PPR fantasy point eruption in Week 12, Brown’s 249.5 total fantasy points position him 26.1 points ahead of this season’s second best fantasy receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Brown and Hopkins are the only fantasy receivers to eclipse 200 PPR fantasy points in 2017. Julio Jones’ 189.4 fantasy points is a distant third place.

While Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, and Alvin Kamara look like league-winning running backs, Brown will show up on a significant percentage of 2017 champions. A cursory review of fantasy production by position shows the RB1 (Todd Gurley) to R12 (Lamar Miller) differential is 82.6, meanwhile the WR1 (Antonio Brown) to WR12 (Michael Thomas) differential is 87 so far this season.

While most receivers are underperforming their average draft position (ADP) this season, Brown offers gamers an unmatched competitive advantage. The top-36 wide receivers averaged 226 PPR fantasy points in 2016. The top-36 receivers project to finish the 2017 season averaging 219 total points. This drag is primarily the result of lackluster production from the elite receiver class from Jordy Nelson to Mike Evans to Dez Bryant. As running back valuations surge and receivers collapse, Brown’s fantasy football value proposition will warrant strong first overall pick (1.01) consideration in 2018 in his age 30 season.

Metrics Outlier?

I am often asked the question: How did the advanced metrics miss Antonio Brown? My response, “They did?”

Antonio Brown Advanced Metrics Prospect Profile on PlayerProfiler.com.

The most predictive metric on a receiver prospect profile is Breakout Age, and by breaking out at 19.2, Brown cleared the 80th percentile. Rushing production and special teams versatility also indicate wide receiver success at the next level. Brown finished his junior season at Central Michigan with 1,539 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. He has been #GoodAtFootball since 2007.

Simply The Best

Since Brown became the Steelers’ primary receiver in 2013, he’s dominated his NFL contemporaries in the most important metric: Target Share. This season, Brown has 10 or more targets in all but two games.

Season Target Share Rank 2013 28.6% #7 2014 30.1% #4 2015 33.0% #1 2016 27.8% #6 2017 32.1% #2

Over the last five years, Brown has converted 823 targets into 561 receptions, 7,510 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 1,618 fantasy points. Brown wins in all quadrants of the football field with a dazzling array of skills. He is equipped with Dez Bryant’s touchdown prowess, DeAndre Hopkins’ target dominance, Keenan Allen’s route precision, Larry Fitzgerald’s hands, and Julio Jones’ downfield playmaking ability.

This season, Brown will be the first receiver to post double-digit touchdowns for four straight seasons since Randy Moss. Moss is 6-foot-4. Antonio Brown is 5-10.

Striving For History

While Moss’ career flamed out in his early thirties, Brown’s career arc projects to extend into his late thirties. Extrapolated productivity, in conjunction with assumed longevity, suggests Brown will finish his career as a better all-time receiver than Moss.

Beginning in 2013, Brown has missed zero games due to injury. A pristine health track record and résumé of unmatched productivity puts Brown on a once-a-generation trajectory. Brown is spectacular football asteroid on collision course with planet Jerry Rice. He is the only current NFL player capable of breaking Rice’s vaunted records.

I know that’s football heresy but 120 catches and 1,600 yards receiving a season has become the norm for Brown, and there’s a great chance it remains close to that into his mid 30s. He will obviously start to slow down at some point but if he’s able to stay healthy, always a big if in the NFL but medical technology continues to make leaps, that will put him within shouting distance of Rice when he’s 35. Who wouldn’t be motivated by going after these previously thought-to-be unreachable numbers?

Career Receiving Stats Jerry Rice Antonio Brown (projected) Receptions 1,549 1,583 Yards 22,895 22,230 Touchdowns 197 138

Ironically, the West Coast offense concepts that Rice helped popularize in the 1980’s – a high pass volume offense featuring a high completion percentage of short and intermediate routes – makes Brown a real threat to Rice’s standing in the NFL history books. If Brown plays to age 39, a conservative projection has him passing Rice in career receptions in the year 2026.

