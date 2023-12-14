Camryn Siegers is Holland Sentinel Girls Swimmer of the Year

HOLLAND - When Camryn Siegers joined the high school swim team at Holland Christian, it was a completely new environment.

Siegers had swum club at Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics and in middle school for the Maroons, but this was different.

She got a new coaching perspective, had a built-in-mentor in her events - and got to swim with her sister, who is a senior.

Siegers responded by dominating in the water. She won the Division 3 state championship in the 100-yard backstroke, qualified for the U.S. Junior National Championships and was selected as The Holland Sentinel Girls Swimmer of the Year.

More: State swim roundup: Holland Christian's Camryn Siegers soars to state title

More: How Holland Christian swim will contend for a state title

"It was really heartwarming. (Coach) Erica (Slenk) has been coaching me for a long time and got to give me that medal, and that was really special for us," Siegers said. "It was a really fun season, seeing all that progress but also having fun was the best part."

Slenk got to watch Siegers in a huge development year where she became the fastest swimmer in the area.

Holland Christian's Camryn Siegers is The Holland Sentinel Girls Swimmer of the Year.

"She is an incredibly hard worker. She swims efficiently and with a lot of grit and determination. She is a racer, so I can look her in the eye and tell her to do somethign and she goes out and does it," Slenk said. "She is competitive but one of the most humble and gracious competitors I have meet. She is such a great teammate as well as an incredible athlete.

"I am really excited to see what she can continue to do in the water. This is huge for our program, especially as a freshman. That motivates and encourages other girls as they watch her."

Siegers won the 100 backstrokes in 55.37 to lead the Maroons to a fifth-place finish as a team. She also finished second in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 50:84.

"It was a really fun moment. I had worked really hard throughout the season. I had been struggling with my times, but to see that hard work pay off was really exciting (reaching my goal time)," Siegers said. "Everything just really came together. My start, underwaters, stroke, you can feel it in races when you don't get super tired and that was one of those races that felt really good."

The Maroons had a 1-2 punch in the sprints with Siegers and senior Maria Heeres, the focused leader of the team.

"I really liked that race. We swam really well and I was really happy with it," Siegers said. "Maria and I had swam together in the past. Reconnecting with her was really fun, and swimming with my sister was really fun. We hadn't been on the same team for a really long time. To have us know each other's goals and watch each other go out and achieve them was really special."

Slenk saw Heeres as a key factor in Siegers' development this season.

"They pushed each other every single day. Practices were hard and they raced each other. It was a challenge," Slenk said.

She teamed with Eden Siegers, Ruthie Ryden and Maria Heeres finished third in the 200 medley relay (1:48.43). Heeres, Ryden, Eden Siegers and Camryn Siegers took third in the 400 free relay (3:37.63).

"My attitude changed a lot this year. I had a lot of fun and let loose a little bit. I still worked hard, but that fun made the difference," Siegers said. "Just continuing with the training is the big thing. I have Junior Nationals and that is really exciting. I just want to continue to get faster and get to bigger meets - keep moving forward."

Holland Sentinel All-Area Girls Swimming and Diving Team

FIRST TEAM

Camryn Siegers, Holland Christian (SOY)

Makenzie Baldwin, West Ottawa

Samantha Bolt, West Ottawa

Abigail Brinks, Zeeland

Baylee Davis, West Ottawa

Paige Davis, Zeeland

Sadie DuBois, Holland Christian

Madison Ensing, Zeeland

Ariyah Gettings, Zeeland

Maria Heeres, Holland Christian

Miah Hutt, Zeeland

Natalie Legg, Holland

Ella McNeely, West Ottawa

Jenna Meyer, Zeeland

Emme Meyering, Zeeland

Molly Meyering, Zeeland

Liliana Perez, West Ottawa

Kalyna Pyk, West Ottawa

Ruthie Ryden, Holland Christian

Eden Siegers, Holland Christian

Izzy Steele, West Ottawa

Alyssa Volkers, Hamilton

Layla Winklepleck, Hamilton

SECOND TEAM

Sara Algera, Holland Christian

Nora Frens, Holland

Adi Garvelink, Hamilton

Addie Grabinski, Hamilton

Ava Helms, Holland Christian

Charlie Hoover, Hamilton

Rylie Huisenga, Holland Christian

McKinley Levandoski, West Ottawa

Miriam Lopez-Koolhaas, Holland

Lydia Lucas, Hamilton

Maya Ludema, Hamilton

Rogen McLean, West Ottawa

Payton Myrick, Holland Christian

Emma Reilly, Hamilton

Thy Tran, Holland

Anna VanDyken, Zeeland

Abby VanIngen, Holland

Keira Volkers, Hamilton

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian's Camryn Siegers is Holland Sentinel Swimmer of Year