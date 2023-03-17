Campy compatible: Classified launches a 13-speed cassette

The new 13 speed Classified cassette for Campagnolo

The innovative Belgian shifting company, Classified , today unveiled its 13-speed cassette, Powershift technology compatible with Campagnolo Ekar.

The “front derailleur killer” system is already 11- and 12-speed compatible, both mechanical and electronic, and has been seen being widely used with SRAM and Shimano drivetrains, in WorldTour road racing and gravel events alike.

The 11-36T Classified 13-speed cassette offers a 477% gear range and is compatible with a Campagnolo Ekar chain and the existing Powershift hub units already on the market.

The machined cassette weighs 242 grams with the lock ring included and retails for €279.

Arguably the most innovative shifting system since the emergence of electronic shifting, the Powershift technology is an internal 2 speed integrated rear hub that acts much like a two-ring front crankset does.

With the push of a Bluetooth button on the handlebars, the two internal speeds offer a 30 percent change in gearing, effectively replacing the need for a second chainring in the front. It gives the rider all the benefits of a 1x drivetrain with the gear range of a 2x system.

Since making its debut at Eurobike in 2021, investors, bike and wheel manufacturers and some of the World's best cyclists alike have been clamoring to be part of the revolution .

"I believe in technology as a critical element of performance and cycling itself. And Classified is the future of cycling," stated Classics legend Philippe Gilbert, who is one of the financial backers of the Belgian company alongside fellow legend Tom Boonen , sprinting greats Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel and multi-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Anna van der Breggen .