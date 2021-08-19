Camps Red Wing, Red Cloud talk

Aug. 19—BEEKMANTOWN — Sail down memory lane with the Bicentennial Committee of the Town of Beekmantown's presentation "Camps Red Wing and Red Cloud on Point au Roche" with Mary Simmers, former camper and retired Maryland firefighter.

The talk will take place 7 p.m. today at the Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.

It is open to the public free of charge. CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed.

SHORE FIND

In the summer of 1936, Dr. Louis "Doc" Lamborn took refuge from a storm in Deep Bay on Lake Champlain, and spotted land which included buildings dating back to the former World War I military reservation known as Junior Plattsburgh.

With visions of providing life long experiences for both boys and girls, he and his wife bought the land and established Camps Red Wing and Red Cloud.

Simmers' father, Willis Lynch, was a teacher at the McDonogh School in Maryland, where Lamborn was the boys school's headmaster.

"He had started a camp in Pennsylvania, and he was looking for a new site," Simmers said.

"He was a bit of a wheeler-dealer. He had this 56-foot yacht and he used to take campers on long trips.

"On one of them he was coming down Lake Champlain, and there was a storm coming so he went into Deep Bay. Then, he went ashore after the storm, and he found that it was for sale. That's how he found this spot, which was perfectly suited for the purpose of a camp."

Lamborn purchased the property in October 1936.

"The first two years, 1937-1938, he was still operating the camp in Pennsylvania, so he split the camps," Simmers said.

"By '39, everybody was here in Long Point. It went until 1964, '64 was the last summer. As time went by, his daughter, Betty Lamborn Merryman, she became the director of the camp."

Thousands attended the camp, which averaged between 250 to 300 campers, ages 6-17, each summer, even during World War II.

Besides mandatory swim classes, activities included sailing, canoeing, water skiing, boating, horseback riding, tennis, archery, riflery, camp class, Indian lore, arts and crafts, campfires, hiking, mountain climbing, swim meets and horse shows.

The Maryland native still summers north of Point au Roche.

"In 1990, we started having camp reunions every two years," Simmers said.

"We loved coming to camp, and heck, for no better reason than to be up here with much better weather in the summer than it is in Maryland. You can always go jump in the lake here if it gets hot."

JOB TRAINING

Memories of the same cabin with the same girls year after year and the place itself sear the mind's eye of the retired Baltimore County firefighter, who served 27 years at the Towson Fire Station.

"I was the first female Capt.," Simmers said.

"Having gone to camp helped me because one of the good things about camp, particularly in that era, it gave young ladies, girls, opportunities at leadership.

"My experiences from camp helped me particularly when I first got into the department. We learned to do things at camp, you know."

