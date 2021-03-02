  • Oops!
Camping World CEO gets big response to Twitter offer to sponsor Truck teams at Las Vegas

Nick Bromberg
·4 min read
There are a lot of Truck Series teams looking for sponsorship ahead of Friday night's race at Las Vegas.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis asked Monday night if any teams running the race were interested in taking his sponsorship offer for the race. Lemonis, whose company is the title sponsor of the Truck Series, offered teams a base rate of $15,000 for the sponsorship and said that it would increase based on where a team finished. If a truck with a Camping World sponsorship won the race, Lemonis said he'd pay that team $50,000.

The response to Lemonis' initial tweet was significant on Monday night. Numerous teams and drivers took him up on the offer. At least seven of the 40 teams on the entry list were either self-sponsored or had no sponsorship at all. And at least one truck will have Camping World on it instead of its originally listed sponsor.

The gesture highlights a flawed system

Let's get this out of the way and make it clear. What Lemonis and Camping World is doing is largely unprecedented for a NASCAR title sponsor. The money he's offering teams is a clear benefit for Friday night. Especially to smaller teams without the resources of the top teams in the series.

But the offer's mere existence highlights how flawed NASCAR's sponsorship model currently is, especially in the Truck Series where race payouts are the lowest of NASCAR's three national series. The offer feels like the NASCAR version of a GoFundMe for someone's unexpected medical expenses. While the sentiment and the generosity in those campaigns are appreciated, the campaigns only exist because of a flawed healthcare system.

It costs a lot of money for teams to try to be competitive with little financial return to be gained. Engines and tires are expensive. With limited money available via race winnings, teams have to turn to sponsorships in an attempt to break even or even pay for their tire bill or race travel for a week. And they have to convince those sponsors that their investment will be worth it in terms of TV time and in-race exposure. 

The ratio of sponsorship costs to brandexposure and return on investment is why sponsorships that cover all of the bills are hard to come by. Teams at all levels of NASCAR are searching for sponsors. Numerous trucks have been unsponsored through the first two weeks of the season. With so many teams constantly looking for companies to put on their vehicles, it's a buyers' market for potential sponsors. Demand creates lower prices.

If the sponsorship model was working normally, a driver like Sheldon Creed wouldn't be forced to take Lemonis up on the offer. Creed is the defending Truck Series champion and his truck gets a lot of time on television. He's one of the most prominent drivers in the series.

Yet he's had little sponsorship for the first two races of 2021 and ran a completely blank truck last week at the Daytona road course. Shouldn't the 2020 champion have a relatively easy time finding sponsorship?

Lemonis' offer also seems to be at a deep discount. Especially for a team trying run competitively. Sure, some money is better than nothing. That's indisputable. But $15,000 over the course of a 22-race season is just $330,000. And $50,000 for winning all 22 races is $1.1 million. A truck and driver that successful are worthy of far more sponsorship than just over $1 million.

Could that deep discount impact teams' potential bargaining power with other companies going forward? It's a valid question. The head of a very influential company in NASCAR has now publicly listed what he believes are worthy sponsorship prices. Any company approached by a Truck Series team for sponsorship can now point to the numbers Lemonis tweeted and use them as a starting point for discussions.

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)