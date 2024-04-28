Campfire Milkshake continues to be fan favorite at White Sox games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before the 2024 season, the White Sox unveiled a new crop of concession stand treats for fans to enjoy, and one menu item has been a hands-down crowd favorite since its big league debut.

The Campfire Milkshake.

This 16-ounce, s'mores-inspired drink has caught the attention of fans and media alike, but a pair of fans have taken their dedication to the next level, buying custom jerseys to commemorate the viral dessert's debut season.

The milkshake is topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and pieces of chocolate and can be purchased in the Huntington Bank Stadium Club.

In addition to the milkshake, beef empanadas, crispy chicken sandwiches, "Impossible" burgers and even new side items like potato salad and potato pancakes are also available at different points around the ballpark.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.