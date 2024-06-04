Campers head to Kellogg Lake for 28th MSSU Lifetime Sports Academy

CARTHAGE, Mo. — 2024 marks the 28th annual MSSU Lifetime Sports Academy.

Campers are taking part in the event that is held at two different venues this week.

One is the campus of Missouri Southern – the other is Kellogg Lake in Carthage, which is where they were Tuesday.

Just under a hundred campers are learning sports they could play for the rest of their lives.

“The campers are going to be doing fly casting, they’ll be able to catch fish in the stream with some of the MDC Agents, and then they’ll also get to go canoeing and participate in archery,” said Sarah Trout, Children’s Lifetime Sports Academy Coordinator.

Campers come from all over southwest Missouri.

