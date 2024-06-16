Campbell's 'iconic status assured'

[Getty Images]

Whenever Kevin Campbell came back to Goodison Park you could tell straight away just how popular he was. He was a talismanic figure – not just a great player and great striker but a great presence both on and off the field.

I remember the immediate impact he made to Everton when he joined initially on loan in 1999 – his goals helped to keep the Toffees up that year, and from that moment on his iconic status was assured.

That's before you even factor in his winner against Liverpool at Anfield, and the fact he was leading scorer three times, and how he would assume the captaincy too.

He will be fondly remembered at Everton and indeed by all his former clubs and the football world in general.