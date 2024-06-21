Campbell University baseball coach leaving for Ohio State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Thursday that former Campbell University baseball coach Justin Haire has signed a contract with the Buckeyes.

“We are so excited to welcome Justin Haire and his family to Ohio State to lead our baseball program into a new era,” said Senior Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork. “We had a tremendous amount of interest in this position from successful coaches around the country, so it was exciting to see this search unfold. Coach Haire’s successful career as a head coach and track record of winning games in the NCAA Tournament made us stand up and take notice, and his deep Ohio roots are an added bonus.”

Haire was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio. He graduated from Baldin High School and also played for at Bowling Green for two seasons and was part of the 2001 MAC East Division Champion team, according to the Ohio State press release.

For 17 seasons, Haire coached the baseball team at Campbell University, setting over 50 individual and team offensive records.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the head baseball coach at The Ohio State University,” Haire said in a statement. “As an Ohio native, this opportunity is especially meaningful to me. We look forward to building a championship-level program at Ohio State, where the commitment to excellence in both athletics and academics is unparalleled. The passion and pride of Buckeye Nation is unmatched and we are eager to contribute to the success and growth of Ohio State baseball. My family and I would like to thank Mr. Ross Bjork and President Ted Carter for this tremendous opportunity. We look forward to attacking the challenge ahead and know that the best is yet to come!”

