Campbell salutes six seniors with a blowout win

It was a day to remember for Campbell's six outgoing seniors, especially Joy Freitas.

The left fielder went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run as No. 1 Campbell broke open a close game in the fourth inning for a 13-2 TKO win over Waianae on Thursday afternoon.

"I feel good. This is a big game for me. I've been waiting for this for three years now and finally, here's the day, " Freitas said as senior-night festivities began.

The Lady Sabers improved to 9-1 in OIA West play, moving one step closer to an automatic first-round bye in the playoffs. Sophomore Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano went 41 /3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk issued.

Senior shortstop Quinn Waiki came through with four RBIs, including a two-run single in a long fourth inning. Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Campbell sent 17 batters to the plate, scoring 11 runs on eight hits and three walks.

"I'm kind of sad, " said Waiki, who signed to play for San Diego State. "It's the bond that we all have together. It gets a little hectic, but we just know how to refocus and string everything together. All the emotions are coming together. I'm mostly happy, but a little sad."

The defending state champions are heavy with sophomores this season, but haven't missed a beat.

"We're really close. I feel like we're more than just a team. We're like a family, " Freitas said. "We come together and we string hits together, and it falls in line like dominoes."

Waianae had scored 30 runs in wins over Pearl City and Nanakuli coming into Thursday's game. The Seariders will host Leilehua on Tuesday and travel to Kapolei on Thursday to close the regular season.

"Every at-bat counts with a team like that, a team that hits like that, " Waianae coach Tiani Hensley said. "It's been like that, having our bad innings. I want our team to find it in themselves. We talk with them. They've got to dig deep."

For three innings, it was a toss-up. The visitors yelled "Lady Seariders " to end their pregame huddle and promptly scored a run in the top of the first inning off Fuentes-Arellano. Teizsha Kaopuiki led off with a single, Karma Pestana followed with a single and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Fuentes-Arellano struck out the next two batters, but Dakota Ilae's infield single brought Kaopuiki home for the game's first run.

Fuentes-Arellano settled in, retiring eight of the next nine batters. Down 1-0 entering the bottom of the third inning, Campbell took the lead with two runs. Shyla Gabrillo led off with a walk and advanced to third base on a single by Kayla Whaley.

After Nahea Pantastico grounded out with the runners holding, Waiki's sacrifice fly to center brought Gabrillo home to tie the game. Sophia Alo then singled to center, plating Whaley from third base for a 2-1 Sabers' lead.

Then came the lengthy fourth frame. Gabrillo's bases-loaded walk stretched the lead to 3-1 as Breena Malama scored.

After Whaley singled to bring Freitas in, Pantastico struck out. Waiki then singled to left, scoring two runners. Alo followed with a single to center, scoring two more for Campbell. Fuentes-Arellano doubled, and Alo scored on a wild pitch.

Malama's fielder's choice grounder to shortstop, with the throw coming to home plate late, allowed Fuentes-Arellano to score, and Campbell led 10-1.

Freitas then lined a pitch to the left-center gap for her home run and a 12-1 lead. Campbell sent three pinch hitters to the plate, and Cailey Morris' bases-loaded walk scored Keyra Moses-Fuller to complete the scoring.

Waianae scored in the top of the fifth when Hayden Paaluhi-Viela led off with a single, Maize Keliiwaiwaiole walked, and Caylee Isham singled to right, scoring Paaluhi-Viela.

Kaira Sakai then replaced Fuentes-Arellano and retired the next two batters to end the contest.