Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday.

Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian.

McDowell's second touchdown had Campbell (2-2) on top 17-0 early in the second quarter and two interceptions led to 10 points as the Camels pushed ahead to lead 34-6 at halftime.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 248 yards and had a 17-yard touchdown run. Barr's score covered 24 yards. NaQuari Rogers rolled up 78 yards with a 35-yard scoring burst up the middle.

Davius Richard threw two touchdown passes to Devin Smith but the Eagles (4-1), who came in averaging 201 yards a game on the ground, were limited to 96. Richard threw for 294 yards and had a rushing touchdown.

Campbell piled up 315 yards on the ground (after averaging 145 yards through three games) and finished with 563 yards of total offense.

