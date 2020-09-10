Campbell preview capsule

(Stats Perform) - Big South member Campbell is one of 15 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that has announced it will play at least one nonconference game this fall. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Big South postponed its conference schedule until a potential spring season.

LOCATION: Buies Creek, North Carolina

STADIUM: Barker-Lane Stadium

HEAD COACH: Mike Minter (36-42, seven seasons)

2019 RECORD: 6-5, 3-3 Big South (4th)

2020 FALL SCHEDULE: at Georgia Southern (Sept. 12), at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 19), at Appalachian State (Sept. 26), at Wake Forest (Oct. 9)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (7 offense/7 defense)

3 KEY RETURNEES: QB Hajj-Malik Williams, WR Caleb Snead, MLB Justice Galloway-Velazquez

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL: LT Jacob Cuddington

OUTLOOK: Campbell, which has posted three straight 6-5 seasons, has seized on the availability of FBS opponents, scheduling four matchups within five hours of campus. Since returning to football in 2008, the Camels have played only two full FBS members and two transitioning programs, so the fall load is staggering. The defense will need considerable improvement against the run, but it helps to have a standout in each unit with DE Brevin Allen; Galloway-Velazquez, who set Campbell's single-season record with 111 tackles; and rover Darion Slade. The offense had a good answer after losing quarterback Daniel Smith to a grad transfer, Williams, who accounted for 2,686 yards of total offense and 27 TDs as a true freshman and returned this summer as the Big South's preseason offensive player of the year. He needs a breakout running back to keep the offense balanced like last season. The first choice, though, is for Williams to connect downfield with his favorite wide receivers, Snead and Jalen Kelsey.