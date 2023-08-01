Campbell Field almost ready to rock the city of Corbin

Aug. 1—CORBIN — The Redhound football season is approaching and the vision for the $9.3 million Campbell Field facelift is taking shape for the first official kickoff of the season scheduled for September 15.

On Friday, Corbin Head Football Coach Tom Greer updated the Redhound fans on what is becoming a reality for the community.

The space is no longer owned by Corbin, according to Greer, and is a Corbin school district facility after the City transferred the area around it to Corbin Independent Schools.

Coach Greer said it will be a little different for older Redhounds.

There will no longer be a Bermuda grass field. It is being replaced by a turf field that will drain water faster after rain, which will help make playing games after rain safer.

The turf is scheduled to start being put down within a couple of weeks and involves multiple layers of material. Once the turf is installed, Campbell Field will start really looking like a place to play football, rather than a construction zone.

"The new scoreboard will be one of the largest scoreboards in the state of Kentucky," Coach Greer added.

The scoreboard will have video capability that will give an opportunity for Corbin to be featured in a brand new way.

The production team will be led by students in Danielle Hardin's Middle and High School Sports Broadcasting class and other media program classes at Corbin.

"The students will be making all the game graphics for the new scoreboard including the 'Redhounds First Down' and 'Touchdown' graphics that will be played during the games," Hardin said. "They will also be creating commercials for sponsors, hype videos for football, as well as other teams, and live interviews with the coaching staff."

The end zone will feature new concession stands equipped to serve any crowd. Additionally, new restrooms have also been added in an easily accessed area.

Some of the best seats in the house will be on the concourse that, according to coach Greer, sits seven to eight feet higher than the field so fans are looking down on the field.

The excitement extends beyond the varsity football team. On the post office end of the field, they will have a red turf field for the little kids.

"It makes me think when I was in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th grade. That's exactly where I learned to play football at," Coach Greer said.

It's safe to say the influence football had on Greer's early life impacted not only himself but thousands of others that have been impacted by his love for the game and coaching.

Corbin hopes to influence other young Redhounds by giving them a space to dream big.

The Corbin community can look forward to the first game of the season on September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. against last season's Class 5A State Champions (and newly Class 6A) Frederick Douglass.

"I know the superintendent and the football committee, they have plans on the 14th on having an open house for the community so the people of Corbin can come and see the place and be out there on the turf," Coach Greer said.

Superintendent David Cox confirmed the Campbell Field renovation project should be completed by mid-September.

"It's on target to be ready by September 14. They got all the drainage done and they should be getting ready to put the carpet in sometime next week," Cox said. "The scoreboard came in today (Monday). We are making progress. The concourse area is almost done. It's going to be good, but it's going to be close. Our guys are doing a great job on staying on target even with unforeseen delays along the way."

Coach Greer said he expects the Corbin football field project will serve the community for years to come.

"We are going to have a million-dollar stadium," the coach said. "My goal as the head football coach and our assistant coaches, we got to get a million-dollar football team and get some guys ready to play."

Coach Greer said his 75+ team of boys has been putting in the work for this upcoming season.

When asked about the biggest game the Redhound team will be playing on the new upgraded field would be, the coach replied, "Every game we play.

"There's not one game we play that is more important than the next one," Coach Greer said.

In addition to a new facility, Redhound fans can look forward to seeing new faces wearing Corbin Red and White.

Promising transfers Guy Bailey, Griffin Bates, Jerad and Jacob Smith will start out the season playing in the comfort of the Campbell Field, fully renovated and packed full of energy.

Coach Greer said the goal is set the same for his 75+ young men on the team no matter how long they have been in their football program.

"It's about the C, Corbin and Christ, not me," Coach Greer said. "That's our motto and as long as they all buy into that, it will be a great year."

According to the coach, the new facility will be able to hold around 15,000 after considering the areas fans watch around the facility in addition to the seating. The Redhounds can't wait to feel the energy from their fans come September 15.