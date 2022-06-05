Campbell explains pack of Marlboro cigarettes in baseball dugout vs Tennessee

The mystery of the pack of Marlboro cigarettes in the Campbell baseball dugout won't drag on.

A Campbell athletics official told Knox News on Sunday the package seen during an interview with Camels coach Justin Haire during Saturday night's game against Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional was nothing more than a prop carried over from the Big South Tournament.

"The empty box of cigarettes was discovered during the conference tournament and became a good luck prop for the team during the run through the conference tournament," Campbell assistant director of athletics communication Davis Dupree wrote in an email to Knox News. "No actual cigarettes were present in the dugout or consumed at any time by any member of the Campbell baseball team or staff."

If the package contains cigarettes and the cigarettes were used, it is a violation of the University of Tennessee and NCAA policies.

The game occurred at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus. The school has a policy against smoking on campus.

The pack did light a fire under Campbell for a four-run fourth inning and a 4-0 lead. The lead was extinguished as the Vols scored seven unanswered runs with three in the fifth and four more in the sixth and beat Campbell 12-7.

The loss dropped the Camels to the losers bracket on Sunday against Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. The winner of that game plays Tennessee at 7 p.m. and would have to beat the Vols to force a deciding game on Monday at 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Campbell explains Marlboro cigarettes in baseball dugout vs Tennessee